Drive-through COVID-19 Testing Centres Introduced For Entering Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Drive-through COVID-19 testing centres introduced for entering Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Seven new drive-through coronavirus screening centres have opened across the country.

SEHA's Ambulatory Healthcare Services announced on Tuesday the launch of laser-based DPI testing (blood test) for people wanting to enter or renter Abu Dhabi at selected drive-through screening centres.

"During the first phase, the service will be provided at screening centres in Zayed sports City and Corniche in Abu Dhabi, Al Hili in Al Ain, and at the National Screening Centres in Mina Rashed, Al Khawaneej, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah," the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, said in a statement.

Those wanting to enter the Emirate can book an appointment via the SEHA app and pay the AED50 charge.

A small blood sample will be collected with results appearing in minutes. If the test result shows that no swab is needed, an SMS will be received that will enable the customer to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours from the test result.

However, SEHA added, "If the test result shows that a nose swab is required, it will be done right away and the customer will need to isolate himself until the result is out."

Commenting on the new service, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Operations Officer at AHS, said the screening centres were introduced in order to ease the journey for people wanting to enter the Emirate.

"All they need to do is book an appointment through SEHA app and get tested from the comfort of their own cars at the centres in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain before leaving the Emirate or at one of the selected screening centres in the Northern Emirates before returning," adding that more locations will be introduced soon.

Drive-through screening centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will operate Saturday to Thursday from 8 am-8 pm, while the Northern Emirates locations will be open seven days a week from 10 am- 8 pm.

More Stories From Middle East

