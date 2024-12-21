Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAGDEBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) A driver rammed a car into a large crowd of revellers at a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least two people and injuring more than 60 , Reuters reported.

One of the dead was a young child, said Reiner Haseloff, premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The incident took place in Magdeburg, the state capital, 150 km (90 miles) west of Berlin.