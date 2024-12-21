Driver Kills At Least Two After Ramming Into Crowd At German Christmas Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MAGDEBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) A driver rammed a car into a large crowd of revellers at a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least two people and injuring more than 60 , Reuters reported.
One of the dead was a young child, said Reiner Haseloff, premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The incident took place in Magdeburg, the state capital, 150 km (90 miles) west of Berlin.
