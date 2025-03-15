Open Menu

Driverless ‘bus Of The Future’ Is Tested In Barcelona

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 12:15 PM

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) Commuters in the centre of the Spanish city of Barcelona have been able to ride the bus for free this week. There’s just one catch: this mini-bus has no one at the wheel, AP reported.

Renault is testing a new driverless mini-bus in Barcelona this week. The autonomous vehicle is running on a 2.2-km (1.

3-mile) circular route with four stops in the centre of the Spanish city.

The French carmaker has teamed up with WeRide, a company specialising in autonomous vehicles, to make the prototype. It unveiled the driverless bus at the French Open venue last year, but now it is testing it on the open road in Barcelona. It also has testing projects going in Valence, France, and at the Zurich airport.

Related Topics

France Company Vehicles Road Vehicle Barcelona Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

12 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

12 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

12 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

12 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

12 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

12 hours ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East