Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) Commuters in the centre of the Spanish city of Barcelona have been able to ride the bus for free this week. There’s just one catch: this mini-bus has no one at the wheel, AP reported.

Renault is testing a new driverless mini-bus in Barcelona this week. The autonomous vehicle is running on a 2.2-km (1.

3-mile) circular route with four stops in the centre of the Spanish city.

The French carmaker has teamed up with WeRide, a company specialising in autonomous vehicles, to make the prototype. It unveiled the driverless bus at the French Open venue last year, but now it is testing it on the open road in Barcelona. It also has testing projects going in Valence, France, and at the Zurich airport.