Driving sustainable development across board is strategic priority for UAE: Climate Change Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has said that driving sustainable development across the board is a strategic priority for the UAE, and all government entities in cooperation with the private sector are working together to achieve this goal.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Industrial Strategy "Operation 300bn".

The 10-year comprehensive strategy aims to empower and expand the industrial sector to become the driving force of a sustainable national economy, increasing its contribution to the GDP from the current AED133 billion to AED300 billion by 2031.

Leading the strategy, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will roll out programmes and initiatives to support 13,500 industrial small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In this context, he noted that the strategy is an important step towards boosting the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness indicators and strengthening the domestic industrial base.

He added, "The Strategy will go a long way in enhancing the country’s food security, as it aims to channel investments into food manufacturing and processing – one of its focus areas, and accelerate the R&D of state-of-the-art technology for all sectors, including agritech that will help us maximize the capabilities of the local agricultural sector.

"In addition, it will contribute to enhancing environmental sustainability through supporting the development of the green economy and circular economy, adoption of environment-friendly practices, responsible use of resources, and implementation of advanced technology."

Dr. Al Nuaimi praised MoIAT’s efforts to realise the vision of the UAE leadership to build a brighter future for the current and next generations.