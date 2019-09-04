UrduPoint.com
Drone Launched By Iranian-backed Houthi Militia Towards Civilian Targets In Saudi Arabia Shot Down: Al-Maliki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards civilian targets in Saudi Arabia shot down: al-Maliki

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said that the coalition forces managed to intercept and shoot down a drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia from Imran towards civilian targets in Khamis Mushayt, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,KSA.

He added that the attempts of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are doomed to failure, as the coalition is taking all operational procedures and the best means to deal with these aircraft, in order to protect civilians and civilian targets.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Al-Maliki stressed that the command of the joint forces of the coalition is continue to implement deterrent measures against this terrorist militia, to strictly neutralise and destroy such capabilities, in accordance with international humanitarian law and customary rules.

Your Thoughts and Comments

