Drone Pilots From 11 Countries Compete In Moscow Race

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) Drone pilots from 16 teams representing 11 countries, including Australia, Germany, India, Spain and France, gathered at the Skolkovo Innovation Centre in Moscow to take part in an international drone racing competition.

Footage released by Viory showed pilots manoeuvring drones through challenging obstacles at high speed, as spectators followed the thrilling races.

Ilya Galaev, President of the Russian Drone Racing Federation, highlighted the professional growth of the sport in Russia, describing it as a “unique” discipline that is now spreading globally. “No one else conducts this competition except us. We are now promoting it around the world. I am confident this is the future of the most spectacular sport, which will reach the podium within the next 50 years,” he said.

German finalist Leon-Gabriel Schubert praised the organisation of the tournament, noting the team’s extensive training. Indian pilot Kruthart Mohan Chikmagalur said the Russian team was among the strongest due to its long-standing experience, while Spanish competitor Hugo Lopez shared positive impressions of his first visit to Russia, emphasising the support of local pilots.

The Russian Drone Racing Federation announced that the team from the Belgorod region won the competition, with Moscow finishing second and the Leningrad region securing third place.

The event was held as part of the “Unmanned Systems: Technologies of the Future” forum, organised on behalf of President Vladimir Putin. Alongside the races, experts from more than 30 countries delivered keynote addresses, while visitors attended exhibitions and workshops.

