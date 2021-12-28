Drop in temperatures expected, chances of rainfall increase

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) The UAE is under influence of an extension of an upper air low pressure from the West, accompanied with extension of low pressure from the South West, associated with Southeasterly humid and warm winds with clouds continuing from the west towards the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Weather from Thursday to Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation over some areas, especially the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rain of different intensity.

From Sunday to Tuesday the upper low pressure deepening, and the weather will be cloudy over most areas of the country, with convective clouds, associated with rain of different intensity at intervals and in different areas with lightning and thunder at times, with a probability of hail on some areas, especially the northern and eastern areas.

There will be moderate to fresh winds which will be strong at times causing blowing dust and sand over exposed areas.

Sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea especially with clouds.