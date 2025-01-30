Drop In Temperatures Expected, Chances Of Rainfall Increase: NCM
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The UAE will be affected by an extended low-pressure system in the upper air on Friday and Saturday, followed by a deeper low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Thursday.
The NCM forecasts light to moderate rainfall over northern and eastern areas from Friday to Saturday, along with a drop in temperatures.
From Sunday to Monday morning, light to moderate rainfall is expected over coastal areas and heavier at times in northern and eastern regions.
Temperatures will fall, with a chance of frost in mountainous areas and possible hail in limited areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from northeasterly to northwesterly, occasionally strengthening and causing blowing dust and sand.
The sea state is forecast to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea, occasionally becoming rough with cloud activity.
