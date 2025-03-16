Open Menu

Drop In Temperatures, Rainfall Expected Tomorrow: NCM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with expected rainfall and drop in temperatures.

The weather is expected to be humid at night and on Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, with light to moderate and active winds.

In its daily weather report, the NCM stated that winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, shifting to north-westerly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate waves, while the Oman Sea will have slight waves.

