Drugs Control Council Calls For Monitoring 'Dark Web' To Deter Drug Deals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Head of the Drugs Control Council, chaired the council’s meeting held remotely today.

Lt. General Tamim instructed the council’s members to monitor the internet, including the "Dark Web," to deter drug deals while highlighting the importance of countering drug dealers.

The Council presented its key challenges and achievements and discussed ways of monitoring substances listed in banned chemical lists, to deter health practitioners from violating the honour of their professions and prescribing medicines containing narcotics, especially to false patients.

It also discussed a methodological framework for preventing the use of drugs and psychotropic substances and reviewed the outcomes of the "Drug Control Joint Initiative" for the first half of 2020.

The council also assessed the results of the performance indicators of the National Anti-Narcotics Strategy, which was distributed to drug control departments in the first half of the year and issued several relevant recommendations.

