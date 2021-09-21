UrduPoint.com

Drydocks World Announces Development Of 'South Yard'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:15 PM

Drydocks World announces development of &#039;South Yard&#039;

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) Drydocks World has announced the development of 'South Yard' facility, its latest project aimed at increasing its fabrication capacity equipped with new technologies to offer improved services to its clients.

The firm, a leading provider of Marine and Offshore services to the shipping, oil, gas and energy sectors, is building a dedicated facility for new building projects comprising 70,000 sq.m. area.

The 'South Yard' will be a world-class yard featuring cutting-edge equipment, a much leaner execution process and a completely new load-out facility for heavy structures which is expected to appeal to O&G and renewable energy clients.

Drydocks World is focused on efficiency improvements whilst maintaining the highest levels of safety and quality standards. The 'South Yard' facility will support that strategy by developing specific infrastructure to realise the future project pipeline thereby enabling competitive advantages in the region and globally.

Captain Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, said, "We are very excited by the plans we have for our South Yard facility as we believe there are a number of firms in the market looking for this kind of dedicated area offering specialist facilities and technology.

"We are confident it will play a vital role in attracting new strategic partnerships, gaining more value from operational costs and improving profitability, all of which are directly proportional to the high HSSE standards, smarter logistics, leaner execution, improved fabrication material flows and safer operations."

Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President of DP World, said, "Drydocks World shipyard has set ambitious targets to increase its production capacity and operational efficiency. It is currently working towards achieving these goals by developing existing facilities and raising their performance through the use of smart technology adoption and leading engineering practices."

Related Topics

World Technology Oil Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

IPA launches international charter to enhance sust ..

IPA launches international charter to enhance sustainability, resilience of publ ..

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Agai ..

Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Against Hate’ conference

21 minutes ago
 WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

21 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

24 minutes ago
 2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce ..

GTR Mena 2021 to shed light on the top e-commerce barriers and opportunities in ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.