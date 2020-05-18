UrduPoint.com
Drydocks World Commences Offshore Installation Vessel Conversion Project

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Drydocks World today held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the start of production on a conversion project for Boskalis B.V.

According to a press statement, Drydocks World will convert a drill ship YAN into an offshore installation vessel named BOKALIFT 2. This vessel is designed to carry out offshore operations for windmill installations in Taiwan.

The project is expected to use over 10,000T of steel, and a 4,000T crane will be installed on the vessel.

Drydocks World will carry out the conversion work as per BV class rules, including: detailed engineering, supply of steel, piping and electrical bulk material as well as the construction and installation of client issued equipment.

Speaking on the occasion, Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD CEO of Drydocks World, said, "We thank Boskalis B.V. for the opportunity to deliver this critical project. The work will equip the vessel with enhanced performance and operational efficiency.

Drydocks World is a specialist in offshore conversion, and we are very pleased to be extending our expertise to a project that will contribute to renewable energy development in Taiwan."

The BOKALIFT2 will be operated by BoWei Offshore, a joint venture between Boskalis and Hwa Chi construction and deployed for the first time at the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm project in Taiwan, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and two Taiwanese life insurance companies.

