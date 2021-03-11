UrduPoint.com
Drydocks World, Etihad ESCO Collaborate To Upgrade Lighting Systems

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) Etihad Energy Services (Etihad ESCO), wholly-owned subsidiary by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced an agreement to upgrade lighting systems at Drydocks World facilities.

This agreement represents collaboration between the two parties driving sustainable and energy efficient solutions in refrigeration, lighting and water sectors.

The agreement includes the application of modern, smart, indoor, and outdoor lighting solutions at Drydocks World facilities with 378 lighting units to be replaced at the smithery and pipes workshop, as well as at outdoor lighting areas.

As for targeted savings, it is expected that the project will save around 943,094 KWH annually, equaling to AED419,676, the equivalent power consumption of 60 apartments per year, a 55 percent of the total lighting power consumption in the targeted areas.

Captain Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said, "Drydocks World, through its strategic partnership with Etihad ESCO, is committed to improving energy efficiency at its facilities, using world-class, cutting-edge technologies".

In turn, Faisal Al Raisi, Acting COO at Etihad ESCO, said that the current project will add modern lighting solutions to the solutions package. Etihad ESCO seeks to implement several energy efficiency projects and expand the utlisation of these projects by customers, contributing to the realisation of the 2030 Demand Side Management Programme and strategy; which was developed by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, the DSM strategy and itâ€™s various programmes to achieve 30 percent reduction in energy consumption by 2030.

