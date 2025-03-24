Drydocks World Secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien Refurbishment Project
Published March 24, 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Drydocks World has been awarded the contract for the refurbishment and life extension of the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien, by MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd., further strengthening its position as a global leader in complex offshore asset upgrades.
Set to commence in May 2025, the eight-month expedited project on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel will involve extensive structural enhancements, including 1,000 tonnes of steel renewal, 250,000 square metres of tank coating, and 11,500 metres of new piping.
The scope also covers enhancements to crew living quarters and the integration of advanced technologies to boost efficiency and reliability.
Upon completion, the vessel's lifespan will be extended by 15 years, ensuring sustained energy production for West Africa.
Drydocks World, a DP World company, has a proven track record in vessel refurbishments, life extensions and conversions, having successfully completed over 50 similar projects, including more than 30 FPSO upgrades.
The FPSO Baobab Ivoirien plays a crucial role in West Africa's offshore production, with a processing capacity of 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 75 million cubic feet of natural gas.
It can also inject 100,000 bpd of water and store up to two million barrels of crude oil.
The vessel, currently operating at the Baobab oil field, 25 km off the coast of Côte d'Ivoire, will relocate to Drydocks World's Dubai facility for its eight-month refurbishment.
The contract signing ceremony, held at Drydocks World, was attended by Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, and Gary Kennedy, President of MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd.
Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said, "Signing this agreement with MODEC highlights our expertise in complex FPSO refurbishment and life extension projects."
Gary Kennedy, President of MODEC Management Services Pte. Ltd., said, "This contract award is the result of a rigorous selection process to find the best partner for this critical project. Drydocks World's extensive experience in FPSO upgrades and their commitment to quality and safety made them the ideal choice."
