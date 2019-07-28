UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drydocks World To Build A 700MW HVAC Offshore Platform Topside

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore platform topside

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Drydocks World, the service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has signed a contract with Petrofac and end-client TenneT to carry-out the construction of a High Voltage Alternating Current, HVAC, Transformer Station Topside, named Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha.

The HVAC platform will be part of a renewable energy wind farm, located in the Hollandse Kust Zuid grid connection in Netherlands sector of the North Sea. The approximately 3,500T Topside will have a connection capacity of 700MW, and is set to be completed in 2021.

Drydocks World’s scope of work includes production engineering, construction, mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning assistance, load-out, sea fastening and HVAC (EPC) Engineering Procurement Construction Commissioning for the Topside.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Maritime Services Division said, "The role of renewables is continuing to gain prominence in the global energy market, and Drydocks World is well-versed in the evolving technologies of the offshore industry to develop this segment."

"Everyone at Drydocks World is committed to developing innovative solutions and keeping safety as our top priority. We are pleased to be working with Petrofac and TenneT again, after previously completing several projects together for the North Sea. Our joint expertise and excellent team work have delivered important infrastructure for sustainable energy generation, and I look forward to many successful project milestones to come," he added.

Related Topics

World Oil Netherlands Gas Market Industry Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Healthcare City opens medical licencing to n ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai in top 5 global international shipping centr ..

31 minutes ago

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.