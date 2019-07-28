Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore platform topside

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Drydocks World, the service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has signed a contract with Petrofac and end-client TenneT to carry-out the construction of a High Voltage Alternating Current, HVAC, Transformer Station Topside, named Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha.

The HVAC platform will be part of a renewable energy wind farm, located in the Hollandse Kust Zuid grid connection in Netherlands sector of the North Sea. The approximately 3,500T Topside will have a connection capacity of 700MW, and is set to be completed in 2021.

Drydocks World’s scope of work includes production engineering, construction, mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, commissioning assistance, load-out, sea fastening and HVAC (EPC) Engineering Procurement Construction Commissioning for the Topside.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Maritime Services Division said, "The role of renewables is continuing to gain prominence in the global energy market, and Drydocks World is well-versed in the evolving technologies of the offshore industry to develop this segment."

"Everyone at Drydocks World is committed to developing innovative solutions and keeping safety as our top priority. We are pleased to be working with Petrofac and TenneT again, after previously completing several projects together for the North Sea. Our joint expertise and excellent team work have delivered important infrastructure for sustainable energy generation, and I look forward to many successful project milestones to come," he added.