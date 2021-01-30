UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drydocks World To Deliver 2 Calm Buoys For Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park Project

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Drydocks World to deliver 2 Calm Buoys for Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park Project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) Drydocks World, the service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has announced that it completed the production on two Calm Buoys for the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park Project for clients, Bluewater Energy Services BV, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd. (Oman Branch) and Oman Tank Terminal Company LLC.

Catenary anchor leg mooring Calm Buoys act as offshore floating hulls to transfer stabilised crude and refined hydrocarbon products while tethering even the largest crude carriers to onshore terminals via up to 400 Megatons hawser load.

These Calm Buoys will eventually be moored at a crude oil storage terminal off the coast of Oman with maximum transfer capacity of each 2 x 8,000 m3 per hour.

Joined by a pipeline end manifold (PLEM) also fabricated by DryDocks World- Dubai for a design pressure of 48 Barg.

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World said, "Delivering another major project outcome for Bluewater Energy Services BV, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd. (Oman Branch) and Oman Tank Terminal Company LLC, is testament to our continued partnership – I’m proud of the trust shown in the DDW team to deliver for a key partner and look forward to collaborating again on future projects."

Related Topics

World China Dubai Company Oman Oil Tank Gas

Recent Stories

Qureshi, US Secretary discuss Daniel Pearl case in ..

11 minutes ago

PAL to hold Literary seminar on poet Intezar Hussa ..

13 minutes ago

DCs asked to finalize necessary arrangements for K ..

13 minutes ago

TECNO explores the heritage of the city of lights, ..

22 minutes ago

Politics over human rights bill shameful: Shireen ..

14 minutes ago

Iraqi Security Forces Arrest 7 IS Terrorists in Co ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.