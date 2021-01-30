Drydocks World to deliver 2 Calm Buoys for Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park Project

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) Drydocks World, the service provider to the marine, offshore, oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, has announced that it completed the production on two Calm Buoys for the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Park Project for clients, Bluewater Energy Services BV, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd. (Oman Branch) and Oman Tank Terminal Company LLC.

Catenary anchor leg mooring Calm Buoys act as offshore floating hulls to transfer stabilised crude and refined hydrocarbon products while tethering even the largest crude carriers to onshore terminals via up to 400 Megatons hawser load.

These Calm Buoys will eventually be moored at a crude oil storage terminal off the coast of Oman with maximum transfer capacity of each 2 x 8,000 m3 per hour.

Joined by a pipeline end manifold (PLEM) also fabricated by DryDocks World- Dubai for a design pressure of 48 Barg.

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World said, "Delivering another major project outcome for Bluewater Energy Services BV, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co. Ltd. (Oman Branch) and Oman Tank Terminal Company LLC, is testament to our continued partnership – I’m proud of the trust shown in the DDW team to deliver for a key partner and look forward to collaborating again on future projects."