DS drives digital transformation to achieve sustainability

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Digital Sharjah (DS) is leading the way in making government services better and improving people's lives. They focus on using new technologies and innovative ideas to create solutions that meet the needs of the community. Their goal is to make life easier and save time for everyone.

This approach aligns with the vision of Sharjah's leadership, which aims to build a connected digital future. By embracing the latest technology, Digital Sharjah is working to establish the city as a smart and capable place that offers high-quality digital services to all its residents.

Digital Sharjah has a clear goal: to put people at the centre of its digital efforts. Their vision is to use technology to improve everyday life for everyone. They aim to drive digital change by creating smart, user-friendly solutions that make services better and easier to access. This reflects their dedication to building a connected digital system that not only supports long-term growth but also encourages new ideas and progress in different areas.

Digital Sharjah has confirmed that new technologies play a crucial role in improving how the government operates and in protecting the environment. They recently shared the results of their initiative called “Impact of Digital Transformation.” This project aims to find out how digital services are helping to make government services more efficient, save money and time, and contribute to a smarter and more sustainable future.

The project focused on exploring how digital changes are affecting Sharjah between 2022 and 2024. It looked at important factors like cost savings, time efficiency, and benefits for the environment. The findings revealed significant accomplishments during this time. Notably, the government saved AED250 million in expenses and reduced the total number of hours that employees needed to work by 1.2 million.

Digital transformation has had a positive impact not only on government operations but also on customers and the environment.

For example, digital government services have helped save customers a total of one million Dirhams and saved them 79 thousand hours of waiting time. Additionally, these digital services have been kinder to the planet, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 15 thousand tons.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of Digital Sharjah, expressed the organisation's dedication to transforming the way digital services are provided in Sharjah. He highlighted the importance of focusing on people as the centre of this change.

Sheikh Saud noted the need for better digital systems and the use of smart technology and data to make government services more efficient and effective. The goal is to create a digital environment that fosters creativity, provides lasting solutions for the community, and ensures that residents have access to seamless government services, ultimately improving their quality of life and supporting the overall growth and development of Sharjah.

Lamia Al Shamsi, Director of Digital Sharjah, highlighted the important role of digital transformation in today’s work environment. She explained that adopting digital tools and technologies can significantly boost productivity and efficiency in various fields. This change helps improve the quality of services offered, lower operational costs, and speed up administrative processes. Additionally, it plays a key role in promoting sustainability by enhancing how resources are managed.

The integration and adoption of digital technologies is a comprehensive approach that aims to enhance efficiency and innovation in government service provision, serving as a critical tool for promoting transparency and good governance. Digital Sharjah is focused on developing a digital system that supports users, increases confidence in digital services, and aims to position Sharjah as a model for digital transformation. The emphasis remains on creating a digital future that prioritises user needs.