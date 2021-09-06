UrduPoint.com

DSC Announces Opening Of Registrations For Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced the opening of registrations for the ninth edition of Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament, which is scheduled to take place from 26th October to 11thNovember.

Held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the Tournament is organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council and participation is open to Emirati and non-Emirati women working in the government, semi-government and private sectors.

Registration for the tournament is open now and participants can choose from six individual sports - bowling, road race (run), cycling, badminton, CrossFit, and padel, which is making its first appearance in the tournament.

Those interested in taking part can register until 15th October through the official website of Dubai Sports Council, www.dubaisc.ae.

To allow the maximum number of people to participate, the organising committee has limited the participation of an individual to three competitions. They will hold a virtual workshop on 14th September, via video conferencing, to explain all the other technical and organisational regulations. All the requirements for registration will be presented in detail at the workshop, and all tournament-related queries will be answered.

