DSC Chairman Thanks Dubai Ruler For Entrusting Him With Overseeing Dubai’s Sports Sector

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 06:30 PM

DSC Chairman thanks Dubai Ruler for entrusting him with overseeing Dubai’s sports sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, DSC, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his gracious patronage of the sports sector and for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the DSC.

Sheikh Mansour said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve the nation through a vital government entity, which seeks to create a healthy and happy community by encouraging its members to embrace sports, and strives to groom promising young talent and to create generations of champions, who will proudly fly the UAE flag at international championships.

Sheikh Mansour also thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, for his support and encouragement of the sports sector, and his leadership and guidance of the DSC, which served as its foundation and the springboard for its impressive list of achievements over the past 15 years.

These remarks were made during Sheikh Mansour's visit to the DSC on 19th February, 2020, and his meeting with Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of DSC, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of DSC, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of DSC.

Sheikh Mansour took over as Chairman of the DSC on 15th February, 2020, following Decree No. (5) of 2020 issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, succeeding Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad, who was the Chairman of the DSC since its inception in 2005.

Under the leadership and guidance of Sheikh Hamdan, the DSC and Dubai’s sports sector saw unprecedented growth, and the emirate has become one of the top sporting destinations of the world for organisers and megastars, as well as visiting fans.

The chairman asserted that the council’s focus in the coming phase will be to deliver on the vision of Sheikh Mohammed, and to implement the directives of Sheikh Hamdan to turn Dubai into the most physically active place on the planet, with a community that actively pursues sports.

During his visit, the chairman was briefed about the initiatives and programmes of the DSC, the important milestones in the council’s journey over the past 15 years and the roadmap for the 2020-2030 period.

