DSC completes evaluation of clubs, sports companies for Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) The Dubai Sports Council has announced the completion of the evaluation of Dubai clubs and football companies for the "Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards" in collaboration with an internationally renowned specialist to ensure transparency.

The council had received more than 100 nomination files for the fifth edition of Dubai Sports Excellence Model Awards, which takes into consideration the performance of athletes, clubs and football companies during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons, and the highest-rated nominees from among them will be honoured at a glittering ceremony on 14th October.

Organised under the slogan "Unlimited Ambitions", the award will honour five winners in the Individual Excellence Category and four in the Institutional Excellence Category this year.

The five awards in the Individual Excellence Category are Best Football Player, Best Player Male/Female in Individual Sports, Best Player/Female in Team Sports, Best Male/Female Player in the People of Determination Category – Individual Sports, Best Male/Female Player in the People of Determination Category – Team Sports.

In the Institutional Excellence Category, the winners will be announced in four different categories: Best Football Company, Best Sports Games Sector/Company, Best Games Sector/Football Company in Corporate Efficiency, and Best Initiative – Pandemic Related.

Alongside these categories, the Dubai Sports Excellence Model also honours "Sports Pioneers" of Dubai. These are individuals who have played a leading role in the sports sector of Dubai and strengthened its foundations.

The awards also come under the framework of the Dubai Sports Council’s efforts to develop the administrative and technical levels of Dubai clubs and football companies who operate under the umbrella of the council and to encourage them to embrace innovation and creativity.

All aspects of sports - administrative and service – and performance of clubs and sports companies have been taken into consideration in designing the Dubai Sports Excellence Model, with the Primary focus being on innovation, commitment to sportsmanship and contribution to the community.

The model has been adopted as the basis for evaluating sports clubs and companies registered in the emirate and takes into account the differences in the work at clubs, sports companies and cultural clubs to ensure fairness in evaluation.

Over the past eight years, the model has served its purpose, lifted not just the standards of athletes, but also inspired administrative staff at the sports clubs and football companies.