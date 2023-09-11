DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) Dubai Sports Council (DSC) convened a meeting with the most prominent global football academies in Dubai to boost the scouting of sports talents.

The meeting reviewed the Sport Talents Scouting Policy, which is part of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and aims to scout and attract talents in various strategic sectors and create a conducive environment, to position UAE among the world's top countries in global talent competitiveness indicators.

The meeting took place at DSC’s headquarters, in the presence of Saeed Hareb, DSC Secretary-General, and a number of officials from DSC and Dubai-based international academies, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, Greek Olympiacos and LaLiga.

Saeed Hareb underscored the vital role of these academies in supporting DSC’s plans to develop sports talents and create a productive partnership with Dubai clubs in order to attract talents and enhance the technical skills of staff.

The talents scouting policy aims to position UAE among the world's top 10 countries in global competitiveness indicators, by formulating an integrated governance framework that promotes attracting skilled athletes, who can support the UAE’s ambition and efforts to boost its status across various sectors.