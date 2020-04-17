DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The Dubai sports Council, DSC, will organise the "Virtual Cycling Challenge," as part of its "Be Fit, Be Safe" campaign, from Sunday, 19th April to Thursday, 23rd April 2020.

The five-day challenge in five stages will take place between 17:00 and 20:00 each day, via Dubai Sports Council’s Dubai Cycling app (Dubai cycling) which is available on both the Android and iPhone platforms. The opening stage will be the 85km virtual Al Qudra track, and the other four stages are, the 8.2km Nad Al Sheba; the 8.5km Hatta Green Loop; the 8km Jumeirah Kite Beach and the 4.4km Mushrif Park track.

The challenge is open to cycling enthusiasts of all ages and nationalities.

The DSC's "Be Fit, Be Safe" initiative is trending online after receiving widespread support from all sections of the community.

The unique campaign was launched to encourage members of the community to exercise at home following the precautionary closure of gymnasiums as part of the plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the campaign, which is being run under the hashtag #DSCchallenge, the DSC is urging members of the community to be safe and avoid going out unless necessary, but, at the same time, continue exercising at home.