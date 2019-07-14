DSCD conducts survey on Sharjah Police performance

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) The Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, is launching a survey on the performance and services of the Sharjah Police, as well as the level of safety in residential and public areas.

The two-week survey, which will begin on 15th August, 2019, is in line with the DSCD’s role in participating in community development through continuously following up on changes and accommodating the needs of its members in all its security, social, health, cultural and economic forms.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the DSCD, said that the department was able to put in place scientific methods of gathering statistics to enable government institutions to conduct studies and opinion polls, and to rely on their output in development planning that is based upon statistics and accurate data.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi praised the initiative of the Sharjah Police, which places its trust in the department to prepare and carry out this study using scientific statistical methodologies that ensure the accuracy of the study outputs and their representation of emirate's society.

He added that the study, which will be conducted in three languages, Arabic, English and urdu, will target 5,000 citizens and non-citizens throughout the emirate.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, said that the Sharjah Police are always keen to achieve the aspirations of all the citizens and residents in the emirate, translating the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen community communication frameworks to achieve the highest levels of monitoring and interaction, in order to identify the needs and aspirations of all those receiving services provided by the police.