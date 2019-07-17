DSCD to evaluate Sharjah Police via survey

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, DSCD, is soon launching a two-week opinion poll survey entitled, 'Safe Community', in coordination with the Sharjah Police, to assess the resident's satisfaction over public services and the overall performance of the police.

The survey will also measure the level of safety in Sharjah’s residential and public areas and aims at boosting the DSCD’s existing efforts to contribute to community development.

Set to commence on 19th August 2019, the survey will target over 5,000 citizens and residents of Sharjah. It will be conducted in three languages, Arabic, English and urdu, and will adopt a three-pronged information collection strategy that includes telephonic interviews, face-to-face interviews, and filling up of survey forms by respondents using the web.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the DSCD, noted that the department is applying the latest data collection methods to undertake the survey, thus enabling government departments to plan and execute comprehensive opinion polls.

The generated data outcomes will serve as strong and accurate inputs for sustainable development planning.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of the Sharjah Police Department, said that the department’s greatest ambition is to make Sharjah’s citizens and residents feel well taken care of, in accordance with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He also emphasised that this furthers the Sharjah Ruler’s vision to strengthen the government-public communication network.

Brigadier Dr. Khaled Hamad Al Hammadi, Director of the Sharjah Police Research Centre, said, "At the research centre, we strive to adopt and apply the best scientific statistical methodologies to achieve the strategic goals of the Sharjah Police in order to advance and achieve the highest rates of satisfaction from the public."

He pointed out that a team was formed to articulate the goals of the survey and the action plan to conduct the survey, in addition to generating the stipulated outcome.