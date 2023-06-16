DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has launched its annual Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign, offering shoppers a chance to win up to AED 200,000 in cash prizes.

To participate, shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 at any of the participating malls. They will then receive a digital raffle coupon that gives them the chance to win one of 22 prizes, including six prizes of AED 15,000, six prizes of AED 10,000, and 10 prizes of AED 5,000.

The raffle draws will take place on all three days of Eid Al Adha.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of DSMG, said, "We are thrilled to bring the electrifying Eid Al-Adha Raffle Campaign to shoppers across Dubai.

Year after year, we work relentlessly to deliver experiences that are memorable, and with this year's Shop & Win Spectacular, we once again make good on our promises to offer an unparalleled retail adventure with incredible prizes up for grabs. We invite everyone to join us and embrace the excitement as dreams come true and memories are made."

The Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign runs from 15 June to the 2nd day of edit.