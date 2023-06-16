UrduPoint.com

DSMG Launches Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) has launched its annual Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign, offering shoppers a chance to win up to AED 200,000 in cash prizes.

To participate, shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 at any of the participating malls. They will then receive a digital raffle coupon that gives them the chance to win one of 22 prizes, including six prizes of AED 15,000, six prizes of AED 10,000, and 10 prizes of AED 5,000.

The raffle draws will take place on all three days of Eid Al Adha.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of DSMG, said, "We are thrilled to bring the electrifying Eid Al-Adha Raffle Campaign to shoppers across Dubai.

Year after year, we work relentlessly to deliver experiences that are memorable, and with this year's Shop & Win Spectacular, we once again make good on our promises to offer an unparalleled retail adventure with incredible prizes up for grabs. We invite everyone to join us and embrace the excitement as dreams come true and memories are made."

The Eid Al Adha Raffle Campaign runs from 15 June to the 2nd day of edit.

Related Topics

Dubai UAE Dirham June All From

Recent Stories

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

16 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Fore ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand discu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.