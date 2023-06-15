DSO Hosts 'Roboday PitchDay,' Showcases Cutting-edge Robotics Advancements In UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Roboday PitchDay, the first-ever robotics-specific pitch competition in the UAE, concluded successfully, unveiling cutting-edge advancements in robotics technology.

The event was held in partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the Special Economic Zone for Knowledge and Innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

The Roboday PitchDay demonstrated Dubai's commitment to spearheading the global robotics landscape.

The event aslo provided a premier platform for a select group of UAE-based robotic startups to showcase their innovative solutions and disruptive technologies, attracting the attention of potential investors, customers, and partners.

Participating startups, including Junkbot Inc, RoboAds, Wehead, Robosculptor, AirQ, VLT Robotics (Xbot), Zdynco (Robocast), CML Technologies (iDroid), Eanan, and Dexter Robotics, in addition to lab AgriX and Arachne, two spin-offs from the DSO based RIT Dubai university.

During the event, the Roboday initiative group also presented to the public the vision of the world’s first Robocity – a fully automated residential district, where automation and robotisation will closely intertwine with every aspect of daily life allowing for safe and secured onboarding of new breakthrough technologies to real life thus boosting technological development.

“Roboday PitchDay exemplifies the rapid growth and innovation within the UAE's robotics industry.

Dubai, renowned as a global hub for technological advancements, is now firmly asserting its leadership in robotics technology. The remarkable success of Roboday PitchDay marks a significant milestone in the UAE's journey to become a global tech leader by 2030,” stated Ghanem Al Falasi, Senior Vice President of Technology Ecosystem & Development Office at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

“The event surpassed our expectations in terms of the quality of presentations and the participants' engagement. It not only explored the advantages of developing robotisation within industrial and commercial landscapes but also highlighted the diverse possibilities of using robots in everyday life. Roboday PitchDay has laid a solid foundation for future collaborations and advancements.” remarked Anna Kovalerskaya, Founder of CML Technologies and a founding member of Roboday.

Roboday initiative will be hosted on a regular basis, fostering the exchange of resources and information among industry players. Recognising the importance of providing proper infrastructure for hardware and robotics companies, Roboday plays a pivotal role in nurturing a vibrant robotics ecosystem.

By attracting new players to the market and demonstrating unwavering support for emerging hardware robotics startups, Dubai is firmly on its way to solidifying its position among the world's leading cities in robotics and automation.