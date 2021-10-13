DSOA to launch unique programme for startups at GITEX Future Stars 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), announced that it will be launching a first-of-its-kind programme aimed at supporting technology entrepreneurs and early-stage start-ups, as part of its participation at the GITEX Future stars 2021, the biggest tech-focused start-up event in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia, which will run from 17th to 20th October, 2021, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

DSOA’s participation through its wholly owned Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest tech coworking space in the region, is a tribute to the entrepreneurship mindset of establishing start-ups and transforming innovative concepts into reality. This is especially true amidst the significant shifts in work culture worldwide and the rise of new economic sectors in the post-COVID-19 era.

DSOA will welcome GITEX 2021 visitors at stand No. Z6-515 in Za’abeel Hall 06, where it will highlight Dtec’s benefits and introduce the 1,000+ start-ups from 75 countries based at the hub.

Through its presence, DSOA will also offer eight Dtec-based start-ups the opportunity to showcase their technologies and solutions, as well as share their success stories. In addition, in line with the Dubai Strategy for Free University Zones, which focuses on the sixth Principle of the 50-Year Charter to establish integrated economic and creative zones in public and private universities, the DSO-based Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai will showcase a prototype model developed by one of its students to support training people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and help them concentrate better.