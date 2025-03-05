DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffield

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) As part of its ongoing Academic Degree project, the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) is commemorating the honorary doctorate awarded to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom in 2008.

This recognition from the prestigious British university, which was founded in 1828, was granted in honour of the significant contributions by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the promotion of Arab and Islamic culture and heritage, as well as his efforts to foster cooperation, dialogue and understanding between different cultures and civilisations.

The UK's recognition also acknowledged the Sharjah Ruler’s active role in advancing development and progress in various spheres in Sharjah and elevating the status of education, culture, and the arts in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ruler of Sharjah was formally received by Sir Peter Middleton, Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, Vice Chancellor Professor Keith Burnett, Deputy Vice Chancellor for External Relations Prof Dominic Shellard, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr.

David Fletcher along with various faculty deans, department heads, professors, and senior officials.

The ceremony also included a theatrical performance in English of Nimrod, a play authored by the Sharjah Ruler. The play was performed by University of Sheffield students as an example of cultural and creative exchange contributing to the development of the theatrical movement.

The ‘Academic Degree’ project of the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre seeks to shine light on the distinguished academic degrees and honours awarded to the Sharjah Ruler by prestigious educational institutions worldwide.

The project, which began in November 2024, will continue for a full year, during which a selection of the academic degrees received by the Ruler will be showcased.