Open Menu

DSQC Commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Honorary Doctorate From University Of Sheffield

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 04:45 PM

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffield

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) As part of its ongoing Academic Degree project, the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) is commemorating the honorary doctorate awarded to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom in 2008.

This recognition from the prestigious British university, which was founded in 1828, was granted in honour of the significant contributions by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the promotion of Arab and Islamic culture and heritage, as well as his efforts to foster cooperation, dialogue and understanding between different cultures and civilisations.

The UK's recognition also acknowledged the Sharjah Ruler’s active role in advancing development and progress in various spheres in Sharjah and elevating the status of education, culture, and the arts in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ruler of Sharjah was formally received by Sir Peter Middleton, Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, Vice Chancellor Professor Keith Burnett, Deputy Vice Chancellor for External Relations Prof Dominic Shellard, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr.

David Fletcher along with various faculty deans, department heads, professors, and senior officials.

The ceremony also included a theatrical performance in English of Nimrod, a play authored by the Sharjah Ruler. The play was performed by University of Sheffield students as an example of cultural and creative exchange contributing to the development of the theatrical movement.

The ‘Academic Degree’ project of the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre seeks to shine light on the distinguished academic degrees and honours awarded to the Sharjah Ruler by prestigious educational institutions worldwide.

The project, which began in November 2024, will continue for a full year, during which a selection of the academic degrees received by the Ruler will be showcased.

Related Topics

UK Exchange Education Sharjah David Progress Sheffield United Kingdom United Arab Emirates November From Arab

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

6 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

36 minutes ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

36 minutes ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

1 hour ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

1 hour ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

2 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

2 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

2 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East