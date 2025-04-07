DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) As part of its monthly "Academic Degree" project for April 2025, the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) has revisited the honorary doctorate in humanities awarded to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by the American University in Cairo (AUC).

The centre highlighted this prestigious recognition, which was conferred upon H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan in February 2009 in Cairo in appreciation of his outstanding contributions to science, culture, and arts.

During the award ceremony, held at AUC's campus, speakers reflected on the role of Sheikh Sultan in preserving and reviving historical narratives, and his ongoing commitment to education and research. These efforts have positioned him as a leading figure in cultural and academic excellence.

The ceremony also showcased some of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's extensive literary works, including "The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf", "The Division of the Omani Empire" (1856-1862), "The British Occupation of Aden", and "Omani-French Relations" (1715-1905).

For over a century, AUC has maintained its reputation as a leading institution of higher education and is ranked among the top universities in Africa and the middle East. It is home to a diverse academic community and has developed a generation of leaders who are shaping the future.

AUC has a long-standing tradition of honouring individuals who have made a lasting impact on intellectual, cultural, and social development, playing a key role in the progress of human knowledge.