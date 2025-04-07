Open Menu

DSQC Commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Honorary Doctorate From AUC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) As part of its monthly "Academic Degree" project for April 2025, the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) has revisited the honorary doctorate in humanities awarded to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by the American University in Cairo (AUC).

The centre highlighted this prestigious recognition, which was conferred upon H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan in February 2009 in Cairo in appreciation of his outstanding contributions to science, culture, and arts.

During the award ceremony, held at AUC's campus, speakers reflected on the role of Sheikh Sultan in preserving and reviving historical narratives, and his ongoing commitment to education and research. These efforts have positioned him as a leading figure in cultural and academic excellence.

The ceremony also showcased some of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's extensive literary works, including "The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf", "The Division of the Omani Empire" (1856-1862), "The British Occupation of Aden", and "Omani-French Relations" (1715-1905).

For over a century, AUC has maintained its reputation as a leading institution of higher education and is ranked among the top universities in Africa and the middle East. It is home to a diverse academic community and has developed a generation of leaders who are shaping the future.

AUC has a long-standing tradition of honouring individuals who have made a lasting impact on intellectual, cultural, and social development, playing a key role in the progress of human knowledge.

Related Topics

Africa Century Education Sharjah Cairo Progress Aden Middle East February April Top Arab

Recent Stories

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

3 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

19 minutes ago
 The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

26 minutes ago
 Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

28 minutes ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

33 minutes ago
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

38 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

50 minutes ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

59 minutes ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Fl ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

1 hour ago
 France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters a ..

France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East