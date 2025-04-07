DSQC Commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Honorary Doctorate From AUC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) As part of its monthly "Academic Degree" project for April 2025, the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) has revisited the honorary doctorate in humanities awarded to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, by the American University in Cairo (AUC).
The centre highlighted this prestigious recognition, which was conferred upon H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan in February 2009 in Cairo in appreciation of his outstanding contributions to science, culture, and arts.
During the award ceremony, held at AUC's campus, speakers reflected on the role of Sheikh Sultan in preserving and reviving historical narratives, and his ongoing commitment to education and research. These efforts have positioned him as a leading figure in cultural and academic excellence.
The ceremony also showcased some of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan's extensive literary works, including "The Myth of Arab Piracy in the Gulf", "The Division of the Omani Empire" (1856-1862), "The British Occupation of Aden", and "Omani-French Relations" (1715-1905).
For over a century, AUC has maintained its reputation as a leading institution of higher education and is ranked among the top universities in Africa and the middle East. It is home to a diverse academic community and has developed a generation of leaders who are shaping the future.
AUC has a long-standing tradition of honouring individuals who have made a lasting impact on intellectual, cultural, and social development, playing a key role in the progress of human knowledge.
Recent Stories
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction
More Stories From Middle East
-
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC3 minutes ago
-
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow18 minutes ago
-
UAE shaping future of emergency response: Tahnoon bin Zayed33 minutes ago
-
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch33 minutes ago
-
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi's non-oil Foreign trade records 9% growth in 20241 hour ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title1 hour ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global participation2 hours ago
-
Russian scientists develop world’s first dry spray printer to create various micro-sized objects2 hours ago
-
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction2 hours ago
-
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to people of Afghanistan: ..2 hours ago
-
Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium2 hours ago