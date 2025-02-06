DSQC Commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen Honorary Doctorate
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 09:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre is highlighting an important achievement of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
In 2006, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan received an honorary doctorate from the University of Tübingen, one of Germany's most respected universities. This honour was given to recognise his significant contributions to education and his dedication to advancing higher learning.
During the ceremony held in the historic city of Tübingen, the University President, Professor Bernd Engler, emphasised that this event was special because it celebrated someone remarkable; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan is well-known in the Arab world for his passion for culture, education, and spreading knowledge.
The president also highlighted Sheikh Dr. Sultan's impressive research and writings, which focus on the history of the Arabian Gulf region.
Professor Peter Grathwohl, the Dean of the Faculty of Science, remarked that granting this honorary doctorate was a tribute to someone who has dedicated his life to the field of science, particularly in history and archaeology in Sharjah.
The "Scientific Degree" project, which started in November 2024, is a year-long initiative that showcases the various academic qualifications His Highness has earned from prestigious institutions worldwide. This project is part of the ongoing efforts by the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre to celebrate and highlight the significant scholarly achievements of the Ruler of Sharjah.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
More Stories From Middle East
-
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 202527 seconds ago
-
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate36 seconds ago
-
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign14 minutes ago
-
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi15 minutes ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents15 minutes ago
-
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billion15 minutes ago
-
UAE introduces robot-assisted ‘Bikini’ hip replacement30 minutes ago
-
Jiu-Jitsu tournament brings international competitors to Moscow30 minutes ago
-
UAE, Russia discuss boosting financial cooperation30 minutes ago
-
10th Linguistic Council highlights modern Arabic methodology31 minutes ago
-
Passenger traffic sees 10% growth, reaching 147.8 million in 202445 minutes ago
-
UAE achieves landmark scientific achievement in Antarctica45 minutes ago