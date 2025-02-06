Open Menu

DSQC Commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen Honorary Doctorate

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 09:15 PM

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre is highlighting an important achievement of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In 2006, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan received an honorary doctorate from the University of Tübingen, one of Germany's most respected universities. This honour was given to recognise his significant contributions to education and his dedication to advancing higher learning.

During the ceremony held in the historic city of Tübingen, the University President, Professor Bernd Engler, emphasised that this event was special because it celebrated someone remarkable; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan is well-known in the Arab world for his passion for culture, education, and spreading knowledge.

The president also highlighted Sheikh Dr. Sultan's impressive research and writings, which focus on the history of the Arabian Gulf region.

Professor Peter Grathwohl, the Dean of the Faculty of Science, remarked that granting this honorary doctorate was a tribute to someone who has dedicated his life to the field of science, particularly in history and archaeology in Sharjah.

The "Scientific Degree" project, which started in November 2024, is a year-long initiative that showcases the various academic qualifications His Highness has earned from prestigious institutions worldwide. This project is part of the ongoing efforts by the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre to celebrate and highlight the significant scholarly achievements of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Related Topics

World Education Sharjah Germany November Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

27 seconds ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen hono ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate

36 seconds ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World' ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign

14 minutes ago
 11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu ..

11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents

15 minutes ago
 Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months o ..

Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..

15 minutes ago
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Pr ..

Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

7 minutes ago
 Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers t ..

Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17

32 seconds ago
 Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral ..

Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga

7 minutes ago
 Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

Global stocks climb as trade fears ease

7 minutes ago
 Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US custom ..

Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules

7 minutes ago
 Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won ..

Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East