DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) The Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre is highlighting an important achievement of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In 2006, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan received an honorary doctorate from the University of Tübingen, one of Germany's most respected universities. This honour was given to recognise his significant contributions to education and his dedication to advancing higher learning.

During the ceremony held in the historic city of Tübingen, the University President, Professor Bernd Engler, emphasised that this event was special because it celebrated someone remarkable; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan is well-known in the Arab world for his passion for culture, education, and spreading knowledge.

The president also highlighted Sheikh Dr. Sultan's impressive research and writings, which focus on the history of the Arabian Gulf region.

Professor Peter Grathwohl, the Dean of the Faculty of Science, remarked that granting this honorary doctorate was a tribute to someone who has dedicated his life to the field of science, particularly in history and archaeology in Sharjah.

The "Scientific Degree" project, which started in November 2024, is a year-long initiative that showcases the various academic qualifications His Highness has earned from prestigious institutions worldwide. This project is part of the ongoing efforts by the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre to celebrate and highlight the significant scholarly achievements of the Ruler of Sharjah.