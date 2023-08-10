Open Menu

Du Achieves Major Milestone In Next-generation 5G Technology Implementation

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced that it has started deploying multi-carrier aggregation technologies within its commercial wireless network.

The new innovation involves aggregating 3 carriers of 100 Mhz each within C-Band and 2.6 Ghz band. The aggregation of carriers will mean that the network will be capable of delivering 3 times data speeds than what is available currently to users in the UAE.

The mainstay of the multi-carrier aggregation will be Home wireless services, a service which was introduced to UAE market by du in 2021 and instantly became a hit and garnered thousands of users in a short time.

As a next phase of the wireless home broadband service which can support futuristic uses requiring high bandwidth and low latency such as artificial intelligence, 8K video streaming, metaverse and UHD cloud gaming, du has initiated this multi-carrier aggregation deployment. This innovation will enable du’s subscribers to continue enjoying the bandwidth intensive applications without worry.

Saleem Al Blooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said, “Since inception, du has placed immense importance on continuously enhancing the user experience and has been staying ahead of the curve when it comes to connectivity demands of UAE consumers.

We anticipate that in near future average bandwidth demands of users will increase multi-folds. Multi-carrier aggregation is a proven way to enhance the peak and average throughputs of wireless networks and thus we embarked on this journey. This deployment shows our unwavering commitment towards UAE’s plan to enable greater use of technology and innovation in every part of our lives in the country.”.

du was the first operator in the UAE to introduce 4g based home wireless services and was also the first to introduce 5G based home wireless services. With this deployment, du will also soon offer 3CC enabled advanced 5G home wireless services. A service which is capable to support futuristic use cases such as AI, metaverse, Extended Reality (XR) gaming and (XR) meetings which are expected to become widespread within next 12 months due to recent announcements by some popular technology ecosystem players.

