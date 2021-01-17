du and Etisalat announce strategic partnerships with Emaar Properties to provide telecom services to local communities in the UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Etisalat, from Emirates Telecommunication Group Company, have announced the finalisation of their master developer agreements (MDA) with Emaar Properties.

As part of the new partnership, both operators will, through the Taawun infrastructure deployment initiative, cover Emaar’s major projects, providing essential telecommunications infrastructure.

Customers will be able to choose their retail telecom operator of their choice and the arrangement will further support to the government’s long-term vision in developing smart infrastructure and establishing a robust telecom sector for master developers. Under the MDA, du and Etisalat will install, maintain, and oversee state-of-the-art fixed telecom services and solutions across various sites, including Al Aryam Phase II, Lagoons Phase 1, Dubai Creek Harbour, The Valley by Emaar, Emaar Dubai South, Mina Rashid Properties, Dubai Hills Estates and Arabian Ranches Phase 3.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside Emaar Properties, a company whose profile, reputation, and history of sustained success across a multitude of projects offers an insight into its vision and ambitions for the future. With the finalization of this MDA, Emaar and its customers will benefit from the broad range of services we provide, all of which are dedicated to delivering convenience and empowering residents, communities, and the country.

As an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation, we are driven by our commitment to our partners."

Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, mobile Network, Etisalat, said, "Our collaboration with Emaar will drive an array of opportunities for both parties in the years ahead. At Etisalat, we are committed to the total digital transformation of consumer and business customer experiences in line with our overall strategy and vision of ‘Driving the Digital Future to Empower Societies’. By working with Emaar, we will combine our creativity, ambition, and insights to meet and exceed commitments to our customers."

Commenting on the partnership with du and Etisalat, Ahmad Al Matrooshi, of Emaar Properties PJSC, said, "Delivering a world-class telecommunications infrastructure is an integral part of Emaar’s commitment to our customers. The Taawun partnership not only delivers a choice for customers, but it also guarantees the best-in-class in voice and data services, capable of catering for the needs of generations to come. The partnership is aligned with UAE Vision 2021 and smart city development in Dubai, which has helped the country to become one of the world's most connected and sustainable nations."