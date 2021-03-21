du announces conclusion of the #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced the conclusion of the #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge following a successful period of broadcasting the UAE’s rich diversity.

du launched the contest in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, supporting the "World’s Coolest Winter" campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During its run between 15th December, 2020, and 10th February, 2021, audiences were asked to share content demonstrating the Emirates’ beauty in the winter season, which was met with enthusiasm across the country. The aim was to uncover the UAE’s hidden gems by enticing people to share their outdoor experiences in creative images and short videos. More than 1,800 residents published their favourite outdoor adventures on social media channels, with more than 28,000 posts, which resulted in over 2.1 million user engagements, and 110 million impressions. As part of the challenge, two lucky winners also received prizes worth AED25,000 each week and 11 participants shared an overall prize pool of AED275,000.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Acting CEO, du, said, "As a leading national organisation, du has always been keen to join the Emirati community in inspirational initiatives that engage the masses and showcase the UAE’s culture, heritage, and attractions to people across all continents.

The #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge represented the latest step of this enduring commitment, bringing people even closer together through innovation and technology. Despite recent challenges, our values of friendship, tolerance, and togetherness have prevailed once again, which have collectively driven the campaign’s response, reception, and success. We are grateful for the contributions of every UAE resident and look forward to holding similar programs again in the future."

du has significantly expanded its mobile network with the latest 5G technology across UAE, focusing on tourist attractions to improve capacity, enhance customer experiences, and meet expectations and demands. The company continually reviews end-to-end connectivity and monitors all network nodes, optimising and fine-tuning network configurations and settings to ensure top performance. These efforts were instrumental in supporting the #WorldsCoolesWinterChallenge and played a key role in its success.

The winners comprised Emirati, Indian, Filipino and Pakistani nationals, many of whom were professional videographers, photographers, and content creators.