UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Du Announces Foreign Ownership Limit Increase To 49%

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:15 AM

Du announces foreign ownership limit increase to 49%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), announced that it has raised its foreign ownership limit to 49 percent.

In a filing to Dubai Financial Market, the company said effective 23 February 2021, individual UAE nationals and wholly UAE establishments, companies and authorities can own shares in EITC up to a maximum of 100 of the share capital of EITC, while non-UAE nationals (whether individuals, establishments, or companies) can own shares in EITC up to a maximum of 49 percent of the share capital of EITC.

It added that foreign investment enquiries are also likely to be "extensive in due course" in light of EITC's 2O2O financial results.

Related Topics

UAE Company Dubai Financial Market February Share

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

1 hour ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

2 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

2 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

2 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.