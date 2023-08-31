du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2023) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), today announced key sponsors and partners for its first exclusive information and communications technology (ICT) event, Envision, under the theme Enabling Future Makers for a Better World.

In line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, Envision will delve into the transformative potential of emerging technologies, facilitating accelerated digitalisation and transformation across industries.

Envision has garnered the support and sponsorship of industry-leading companies that are dedicated to empowering future makers for a better world. As the strategic sponsor, Huawei will bring its expertise to the forefront of the event. Additionally, HPE & Alphadata are the Gold sponsors. Dell & MDS, Fortinet, IBM & Ingram Micro, Nokia and ZainTech are distinguished silver sponsors.

Jasim Al Awadi, Acting CICTO at du, said, “We, at du, are excited to announce an exceptional lineup of partners dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability. These industry-leading organisations, united by a shared vision, are poised to harness advanced technologies to create a more sustainable future. With their collective expertise, Envision will serve as a catalyst for transformative change. By providing a platform for exchanging ideas, forging collaborations, and exploring emerging technologies, Envision is pushing boundaries and propelling the UAE towards a connected and sustainable world.

Liu Jiawei, CEO of Huawei UAE, said, “Huawei is honoured to be a strategic sponsor of Envision, an event dedicated to enabling a better and more sustainable future. Through our partnership with du for Envision, we aim to help unleash the power of advanced technologies, including 5G, Cloud and AI, to keep acting as a solid foundation for the continuous digitalisation and sustainable development of the UAE. ”

Envision will showcase the pivotal role that advanced technologies play in enabling a more sustainable and safe future in business environments. Its key partners and sponsors are at the forefront of change, leveraging the power of technology to shape a better tomorrow. Through their collective efforts, Envision will serve as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, forging meaningful collaborations, and propelling the UAE towards a brighter and more sustainable future.

With the support of its key sponsors and partners, Envision will serve as a platform for the entire ICT ecosystem, bringing together a variety of key players including industry experts from a diverse range of domains, telos, hyperscale, system integrators, and the analyst community.