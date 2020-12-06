UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Du Announces Launch Of Two New Facilities To Support UAE Government And Financial Organisations In Outsourcing Data Centre Requirements

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:15 PM

du announces launch of two new facilities to support UAE government and financial organisations in outsourcing data centre requirements

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) DUBAI, 6th December 2020 (WAM) - du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has revealed that two state-of-the-art data centers will officially open in Q1 2021 to support UAE government and financial organizations seeking to outsource their data center requirements through a managed service provider.

The announcement was made during GITEX Technology Week, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) from December 6-10. Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), both establishments will provide high-performance connectivity and computing power when operational, delivering value through competitively priced ICT services.

Developed to be agile, flexible, and capable of accommodating the entire national enterprise community, the data centers will be carrier-neutral, enable sub 5ms latency between locations, and offer the most advanced connectivity available with Optical Transport Networks (OTN). Government and financial institutions will benefit from dedicated, reliable, secure, and versatile connections to multiple clouds, including Hyperscalers across the region and many essential services such as business networks.

Farid Faraidooni, Chief New Business and Innovation Officer, du, said: "Partnerships with data center service providers that have interconnectivity fabrics and broad ecosystems of enterprises and service, network, and cloud providers will become essential in the new digital era. At du, we are committed to supporting organizations operating in the government and financial sectors as they strive to achieve their ambitions concerning outsourcing data center requirements. As a trusted managed services operator, our digital infrastructure provides agile, resilient, secure, and scalable solutions through hybrid and multi-cloud, compete managed services, in-country data center services, and software-defined enterprise networks. The new data centers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will maximize our capabilities to serve our customers and help them achieve desired objectives."

The data centers have been designed with full geographical redundancy and robust disaster recovery capabilities to ensure the seamless continuation of services. Additionally, complete security integration will be overseen 24 hours per day, seven days per week, by a team of dedicated and certified data center experts.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Enterprise December 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

50 minutes ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for pres ..

50 minutes ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

51 minutes ago

Researchers from UAEU among the world&#039;s top 2 ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to ..

2 hours ago

Swatch sets off Expo 2020 Dubai countdown

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.