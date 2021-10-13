du announces major milestone as 5G network becomes fastest in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has recorded a significant milestone in its 5G rollout strategy to date.

The telco provider’s 5G network has become the fastest in UAE. This achievement is the result of du's efforts to drive the 5G agenda in recent times, with huge investments allocated to develop the 5G network, enhance performance and efficiency, and ensure customers avail the very best communication services.

5G is fundamental for enhancing the telecommunications sector and raising the country’s global competitiveness, with sustainable infrastructure advancements and world-class connectivity for all topmost priorities. Today’s announcement reaffirms du’s commitment to driving the 5G agenda, and the telco provider now anticipates achieving 90 percent nationwide population coverage by the end of 2021 with the UAE’s fastest 5G network.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, EITC, said, "5G is a key enabler to support telecommunications sector development, advance business sectors, and enhance the UAE’s position in various global competitiveness indicators. Today, as we announce these prestigious accomplishments, du is proud to be catering to the needs of our customers, communities, and country through the fastest and most capable 5G network in the UAE. In line with our continuous efforts to improve national digital infrastructure and ensure all segments of the UAE avail the best experiences in the world of communication, we pledge to continue building on recent progress and deliver even greater value moving forward.

Our ambition of network coverage for 90 percent of the UAE population ultimately means that more individuals and companies are benefiting from the capabilities and potential of this technology.

"The prestigious position of du’s 5G network in terms of median throughput has also been reaffirmed for six months running with Q2 and Q3 2021 independent 5G benchmarking reports conducted by independent entities."

Al Hassawi added, "Our efforts to improve the efficiency and performance of our network have resulted in us delivering the fastest network speeds in the UAE, which is a testament to our commitment to providing the best connectivity experiences for our customers across the country. We look forward to continuing with these efforts and expanding 5G coverage to all residents of the UAE in the near future."

Backed by a comprehensive roadmap for success, du’s ‘on our network, your experience is always exceptional’ campaign has demonstrated efficiency, effectiveness, and robustness since its introduction, building confidence and showcasing reliability at key moments in consumer’s daily routines.