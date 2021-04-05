du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), hosted a roundtable discussion as part of the IDC CIO Summit 2021.

In line with its role as Smart ICT Partner of the event, du welcomed IT industry leaders at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Dubai, where the session explored how organisations and CIOs are leveraging a cultural mindset shift to transform their capabilities for speed.

Held under the theme ‘Speed is everything: Post-pandemic evolution, resiliency, and the future of work,’ the roundtable engaged delegates through presentations, discussions, and fireside chats led by du executives.

The proceedings began with an IDC welcome address, followed by a welcome presentation by Ahmed Hamzawy, Vice President, business Development-New Business & Innovation, du. The agenda then saw du leaders explore various topics with the attendees including Venkatesh Mahadevan, Chief Information Officer, Dubai Investments PJSC.