Du Joins '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign As Principal Partner

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 10th April, 2023 (WAM) – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced its participation as a principal partner of the "1 billion Meals Endowment" campaign. This campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. The campaign is organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and represents the UAE's commitment to its humanitarian role and to extending help to those in need around the world.

du's partnership with the campaign reflects the operator's commitment to supporting all of the UAE's humanitarian and charity initiatives. The company's participation is also in line with its social responsibility role as it helps facilitate contributions to Ramadan food aid drives, further supporting their aim of alleviating the suffering of tens of millions of people, and providing food security for underprivileged people, including in countries struggling with crises and natural disasters.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), said that the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign is an inspiring initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to aid the poor and underprivileged around the world through the largest sustainable food aid endowment fund.

He added that du is honoured to be a principal partner of the campaign and dedicated their capabilities and digital resources to enable the community to easily donate and contribute.

du plays a key role in supporting the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign and the community-wide response to it by changing the network name that appears on mobile phone screens, launching social media campaigns, and promoting it via SMS. The company also receives donations on dedicated numbers and has provided a set of Platinum mobile numbers to be auctioned during the "Most Noble Number" charity auction, held in support of the campaign.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign has seen a remarkable response since its launch on the first day of Ramadan, and continues to welcome donations and contributions to the campaign's website, as well as a dedicated call centre and bank transfer options. Donations via SMS are also possible for contributors who wish to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription.

Overall, du's participation in the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign is an extension of its support to previous Ramadan food aid drives, including "10 Million Meals" in 2020, "100 Million Meals" in 2021 and "1 Billion Meals" in 2022.