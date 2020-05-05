du launches e-Shop to support SME corporates in their digital transformation journeys

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) du, from the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, launched an e-Shop, a new digital platform that can be availed of by SME corporates in the UAE, to enable them to on-board new mobile services for themselves and their employees with free and fast delivery within 48 hours, as well as other products and services through an end-to-end digital experience.

Hany Aly, Executive Vice President - Enterprise business, du, said, "du has always been committed to supporting the SME sector, which represents more than 98 percent of the total number of companies operating in the UAE. This emphasises the importance of the SME segment, and we are determined to continue providing valuable platforms to the entire SME community by further enhancing the appropriate support ecosystem. Doing so will empower companies to work efficiently and effectively as they move forward on their respective digital transformation journeys and we look forward to working closely alongside them and providing assistance as they strive to meet their objectives."

This latest endeavour forms part of du’s ongoing pledge to support businesses during the current period, enabling them to communicate comfortably and continue to operate efficiently while working from home.

Moreover, it complies with the guidance of the leadership and recommendations of the UAE government to stay at home and ensure societal health and safety for all businesses in the UAE.

du has launched several initiatives to support businesses working remotely during this period, including a new partnership with Cisco to provide enterprise customers with access to Cisco Webex, upgrade internet speeds, and increase bandwidth. Furthermore, du has doubled the internet speed for educational institutions and accommodated surges in traffic by as much as 500 percent on other collaborative tools such as Skype for Business, Zoom, and microsoft Teams.

Launching the e-Shop supports du’s #WeGotYou initiative which aims to provide services to its customers, particularly those who are currently working remotely and will be hugely beneficial to SME customers, start-ups, decision-makers, IT administrators, and more.