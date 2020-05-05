UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Du Launches E-Shop To Support SME Corporates In Their Digital Transformation Journeys

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

du launches e-Shop to support SME corporates in their digital transformation journeys

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) du, from the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, launched an e-Shop, a new digital platform that can be availed of by SME corporates in the UAE, to enable them to on-board new mobile services for themselves and their employees with free and fast delivery within 48 hours, as well as other products and services through an end-to-end digital experience.

Hany Aly, Executive Vice President - Enterprise business, du, said, "du has always been committed to supporting the SME sector, which represents more than 98 percent of the total number of companies operating in the UAE. This emphasises the importance of the SME segment, and we are determined to continue providing valuable platforms to the entire SME community by further enhancing the appropriate support ecosystem. Doing so will empower companies to work efficiently and effectively as they move forward on their respective digital transformation journeys and we look forward to working closely alongside them and providing assistance as they strive to meet their objectives."

This latest endeavour forms part of du’s ongoing pledge to support businesses during the current period, enabling them to communicate comfortably and continue to operate efficiently while working from home.

Moreover, it complies with the guidance of the leadership and recommendations of the UAE government to stay at home and ensure societal health and safety for all businesses in the UAE.

du has launched several initiatives to support businesses working remotely during this period, including a new partnership with Cisco to provide enterprise customers with access to Cisco Webex, upgrade internet speeds, and increase bandwidth. Furthermore, du has doubled the internet speed for educational institutions and accommodated surges in traffic by as much as 500 percent on other collaborative tools such as Skype for Business, Zoom, and microsoft Teams.

Launching the e-Shop supports du’s #WeGotYou initiative which aims to provide services to its customers, particularly those who are currently working remotely and will be hugely beneficial to SME customers, start-ups, decision-makers, IT administrators, and more.

Related Topics

Internet Business Mobile UAE Company Traffic Enterprise National University All From Government

Recent Stories

France's Total Cuts 2020 Oil Production Outlook by ..

17 minutes ago

China to launch new rocket as it eyes moon trip

17 minutes ago

Ehsaas beneficiaries can complete biometric identi ..

17 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

17 minutes ago

Patrolling police arrested 12 POs, seized 1920 gra ..

17 minutes ago

Belarusian President Planning Phone Call With Puti ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.