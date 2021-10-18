UrduPoint.com

Du Partners With Digital DEWA To Deliver New 5G Use Case For Smart Grids

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced a new collaboration with Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and its subsidiary, InfraX, to develop a new 5G use case for smart grids in the city.

The leading UAE telco provider has made invaluable 5G contributions to Emirati society since rollout activities began, providing residents, businesses, and industries with valuable connectivity benefits through the technology.

With 5G housing the capabilities to drive transformative and sustainable impacts, InfraX will now access a highly capable 5G network to deliver a seamless use case that bolsters on-site operational efficiency. The collaboration was announced at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which is currently taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, EITC, said, "du has always been immensely proud of its track record for supporting government entities on integral sustainability projects and ensuring they integrate the necessary technological capabilities for desired outcomes. Therefore, we are delighted to be honouring this tradition once more alongside Digital DEWA and its subsidiary Infra X. This year, we have worked together to deliver numerous tech-based use cases for digital transformation purposes, and the shared success we have enjoyed means we enter this latest project even more prepared.

5G is a fundamental pillar of our society now and in the future, and we are enthused by the prospect of facilitating 5G benefits to propel the industry to new heights."

Inspired by a shared vision to drive digital transformation through 5G, du will support InfraX and Digital DEWA with 5G use cases integration for operational purposes. With boosting efficiency and reducing water and power supply industry costs topmost priorities in the years ahead, the two parties will deliver on these obligations by automating related processes through the use of robots and drones. With these key enablers set for immediate implementation, project deliverables will subsequently be met through a series of 5G network features and functionalities, including cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent power distribution systems, edge computing analytics, thermal cameras, site inspections, video streams, and live broadcasting.

From his side, Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said, "As Digital DEWA looks to the future, new technologies will be crucial to supporting the government’s vision to promote sustainable development and drive energy and water usage efficiency. We are delighted to announce our collaboration between InfraX and du to meet upcoming technology and transformation aspirations for the local community ."

