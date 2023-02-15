UrduPoint.com

Du Records AED1.22 Billion In Net Profit During 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:45 AM

du records AED1.22 billion in net profit during 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), also known as Du, announced its financial results for the year-ended 31st December 2022.

Net profit for the year reached AED 1.22 billion as higher EBITDA and lower net finance costs were offset by an increase in depreciation and royalty charges.

Full-year revenues grew by 9.2 percent to AED 12.75 billion on sustained demand for broadband services and 5G handsets as well as a gradual recovery of mobile services.

Revenues in Q4 staged a remarkable growth (+8.0 percent) thanks to continued strength in service revenues. Full-year EBITDA grew by 12.0 percent to AED 5.14 billion reflecting strong growth in service revenues and margin expansion as well as containment of cost increase despite inflationary pressure.

In 2022, EITC invested AED 2.2 billion as evidenced by the rapid 5G network roll-out.

Operating Free Cash Flow (EBITDA – Capex) for the year increased by 47.3 percent to AED 2.9 billion thanks to higher EBITDA and the start of normalisation of capex spend.

On the basis of these solid results, the board recommends increasing the full-year dividend to 24 fils per share, out of which 11 fils per share were paid as an interim dividend in August 2022.

Malek Sultan Al Malek, Chairman, commented, "Our results confirm the success of our strategy and the efficiency of our operating model. I am optimistic that the management team will continue to deliver on our objectives.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, said, "We will continue on the same path to become a leading digital telecom operator. We have proved that we can innovate to push growth in our business. We will continue to invest in our infrastructure and in our people to accelerate innovation and continue our transformation programme.”

Related Topics

Business Mobile Company Same UAE Dirham 5G August December Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Bala ..

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Balancing Career, Life and Ambitio ..

6 seconds ago
 Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces ..

Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces &#039;Strategic Expansion to ..

17 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General o ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Arab League

24 seconds ago
 Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy ele ..

Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy electricity from Dubai Waste Mana ..

32 seconds ago
 Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s ..

Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s first phase

50 seconds ago
 World Government Summit launches ‘Governing the ..

World Government Summit launches ‘Governing the Metaverse’ report to unlock ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.