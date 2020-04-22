UrduPoint.com
Du Reports AED355 Million In Net Profit For Q1

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:30 AM

du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) secured revenues of AED2.99 billion for Q1-2020, reporting AED355 million in net profit for the same period.

In a statement today, the DFM-listed telecom operator said its subscriber base saw gains of AED640 million in the fixed segment during the first three months of the year, a growth of 5 percent on year.

The company recently approved the dividend pay-out of AED0.21 per share for Q2 2019.

