du set to showcase solutions that will empower UAE government entities at GITEX Technology Week 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced details of the next-generation solutions and technologies that will be showcased at the upcoming GITEX Technology Week 2021, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th-21st October.

Under the theme "5G in the Public Sector - The Future of Hyperconnected Government Services," du will introduce attendees and audiences to new 5G innovations that empower key government entities in their respective digital transformation journeys and improve national infrastructure. The event will once again provide a valuable platform for du to shed light on its future public sector contributions, including those that enable humanity, empower people, build better communities, and support the National Agenda and other strategic roadmaps such as UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of EITC, commented, "As our country looks to the future, capitalising on momentum ascertained through recent digitalisation advancements and furthering the digital transformation agenda is a topmost priority. And from a du standpoint, action in this direction revolves around transforming government operations with a digital, citizen-resident-visitor-first approach. Ensuring first responders, law enforcement, utilities, and transport providers have seamless access to real-time information from any device and location is one of several imperatives we are committed to carrying out, as is enhanced smart communities connectivity.

We look forward to engaging with organisations, industry leaders, and government representatives to explore how we can support them in driving meaningful reform through the power of digital technology."

As a disruptive force humanising 5G technology for the benefit of the UAE’s public sector, du has become firmly established as an integral digital transformation influencer through a simplified approach. Recent times have seen the telco provider record notable 5G rollout achievements, with du’s 5G network officially becoming the fastest of its kind in the UAE, providing industry-leading speeds, enhanced performance, and the very best connectivity experiences to no fewer than 90 percent of the nation’s population.

In addition to supporting government entities, GITEX 2021 will enable du to present its vision for hyper-connected smart community implementation and acting as a force multiplier for other new and innovative technologies.

Alongside 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), multi-access edge computing, and cloud computing also form part of the company’s strategy for overhauling public services provision. du showcases at GITEX 2021 will highlight vast potential of 5G, shedding light on the empowering benefits that new and future use cases will deliver to government entities and enterprises across various industrial sectors. Also at the stand, du will be sharing a platform for local SMEs to have an opportunity to showcase their products and solutions.

