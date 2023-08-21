du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is set to host “Envision”, an exclusive event showcasing the latest ICT solutions that are revolutionising the future of work.

Under the patronage of the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the event will contribute to the objectives of the Technology Transformation Programme by highlighting how ICT solutions are driving economic growth, and enhancing productivity, competitiveness, efficiency, sustainability, and inclusivity in the UAE manufacturing ecosystem with a focus on immersive, experiential technology.

Held with the presence of Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology under the theme of "Enabling Future Makers for a Better World", the event sets the stage to explore the transformative potential of advanced technologies, and it aligns with the goals of "We the UAE 2031" vision, the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology Operation 300bn, and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, stated, "Under the patronage of MoIAT, ‘Envision’ embodies the immense transformative capabilities of emerging technologies. We are co-creating the future of work through our strong partner ecosystem, powered by an innovative spirit. As the preferred ICT solutions provider, advisor, and partner, we passionately drive forward the digitisation agenda, paving the way for a future that is both sustainable and digitally empowered. By bringing together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from all sectors, our visionary platform will demonstrate how industries can thrive and grow, catalysing economic success as we shape a greener, safer, and ultimately more prosperous tomorrow.

”

The event aims to bring together industry experts to explore the transformative impact of technologies such as 5G, edge computing, and cloud and their contribution to global competitiveness and sustainable development. Through a collaborative ecosystem of regional and local telcos, hyperscalers, system integrators, and the analyst community, Envision aims to propel the digitisation and transformation agenda, fostering innovation and driving economic growth and sustainability.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience technology through innovative use cases that illustrate how ICT solutions are revolutionising four key areas, including “Smart Manufacturing”, “Smart Cities”, “Agritech”, and “Sustainability”.

Expert-led panels will cover trends like building people-centric cities, and utilising advanced technologies like IoT, AI and Metaverse to create future factories powered by data. There will be discussions on the role of 5G in enabling digital-first operations and Industry 4.0 in manufacturing, the significance of edge computing in delivering intelligence to data-driven cities, and the integration of drones and robots in manufacturing automation. Organisations will be able to explore how to utilise technologies, such as public cloud infrastructure, to achieve sustainability goals and lower the carbon footprint.

Experts will also focus on the disruptive changes in the agricultural industry and the need for tech-enabled quality assurance and traceability. Discussions will revolve around leveraging data and automation to improve food safety, manage supply and demand fluctuations, and provide end-to-end traceability across the value chain.