du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The board of directors of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, has agreed to sell 26 percent indirect stake in Khazna Data Center to the Technology Holding Co., the company said in a statement published on the Dubai Financial Market's website today.

"The company’s board has further approved the delegation to the management to conclude the transaction," du added in the statement.

The approval was made during the board’s meeting on Tuesday. Khazna was founded in 2012, and has quickly established itself as a trusted brand in the wholesale data center space.