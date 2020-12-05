UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Du To Showcase Its Latest Next-generation Solutions, Technologies At GITEX Technology Week 2020

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, EITC, is participating at the 40th GITEX Technology Week, which is running from 6-10 December 2020 at Dubai World Trade Centre. du will showcase its latest next-generation solutions and technologies to attendees under the theme ‘Your trusted partner to transform your business in the new normal,’ emphasising how the brand humanises experiences, simplifies technology, and goes beyond connectivity.

The company has continuously demonstrated its capabilities as a disruptive force that humanizes technology, empowering the UAE through a simplified digital transformation approach. du strives to drive a better society through partnerships and technologies, and GITEX 2020 will provide the perfect platform to highlight new innovations that will empower key industrial sectors in their respective digital transformation journeys.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Acting CEO, du, said: "Exploring and harnessing the latest technologies to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver a digitally inclusive future through customer and society-centric benefits is among our topmost priorities at du. As industry leaders, we are obligated to utilise our resources to pursue the possibilities and potential that accompany the new digital era and facilitate sustained development. GITEX Technology Week is an invaluable platform for us to make further progress in that direction, and we are delighted to be continuing our association with this prestigious event.

'' ''Ensuring technology is seamless, accessible, and democratised for every UAE community aligns with the UAE National Agenda, and we are committed to making an invaluable contribution to transformation and sustainability," he added.

5G is one of the transformative technologies having a major impact across the communications landscape following its successful rollout. Moving forward, du aims to expand its 5G footprint and network across the UAE. Long-term strategic partnerships are crucial to increasing coverage and offering new experiences that change how people live, work, and play. At GITEX, du will be announcing new memorandums of understanding and partnerships with key organisations and government entities.

GITEX Technology Week 2020 will serve as a top tier platform for du to convey its direction for bringing the UAE’s digital-first roadmap to life. The event is the only global tech show in 2020 to be live and in-person, bringing together more than 1,000 exhibitors, tech enterprises, start-ups, and government entities from 60 countries. Over 200 of the most active investors from more than 30 countries will also be in attendance, while 350 speakers will deliver over 280 hours of powerful content live on stage.

