du, Wipro launch new multi-cloud platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of their new Multi-Cloud Platform.

The two companies have partnered to deliver market-leading multi-cloud management and migration capabilities through this platform, which aligns with their aims to simplify and accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption across the UAE. The partnership will enable organisations to minimise risks and maximise return on investment for migration and management across multi-cloud environments.

Farid Faraidooni, Chief New Business and Innovation Officer, du, said, "In the multi-cloud era, eradicating digital infrastructure complexities and ensuring clients realise their transformation aspirations are topmost priorities for du. Infrastructure management and digital initiatives are imperative sustainability components, and we will ensure our clients benefit from productivity and efficiency in both these areas alongside Wipro. This partnership will provide a wide range of management services across the multiple Cloud environments. It will address client requirements through our unified management user interface and bridge technologies across organisations to integrate solutions for driving transformation projects across the UAE. Client projects will be propelled through the collective provision of automation, analytics, secure cloud environments, and resource and cost optimisation capabilities, backed by our expertise, partner ecosystem, connectivity options, and experience as a trusted digital transformation advisor."

Through this Multi-Cloud Platform, du and Wipro will help organisations reimagine their infrastructure, create new cost efficiencies, and deliver compliant, trusted, and secure solutions.

It will act as a "single pane of glass" that will help clients completely manage their cloud estate. du’s digital infrastructure will provide agile, resilient, and scalable solutions on a foundation of hybrid, multi-cloud, data center services, and software-defined enterprise networks. The company’s comprehensive tools and managed services will ensure maximum value, supporting clients’ digital infrastructure and transformation requirements, optimising costs, and boosting organisational efficiency.

Sanjeev Tayal, Vice President and Business Head – middle East at Wipro Ltd., added, "We are delighted to partner with du and help our clients succeed in their digital transformation journey. The Multi-Cloud Platform instilled with transformative capabilities, outline our shared vision for the future. Enterprises across UAE are increasingly engaging in activities geared towards digital transformation, and Wipro is committed to accelerating their digital innovation and contribute to UAE’s digital transformation plan. Simplified multi-cloud migration and management are essential to every digital agenda, and we look forward to supporting enterprises with du through the Multi-Cloud Platform."

Guided by du experts and the telco’s methodology, clients will also benefit from an established migration practice and will be supported during every migration stage to help execute cloud and business strategies and deliver on business and technology requirements. In addition, du will consult, design, build, manage, and optimise across multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud environments to uphold its support commitments. du’s unified interface will provide clients with complete cloud resources visibility, management, and reporting, with blueprints leveraged to orchestrate infrastructure and services across every cloud.