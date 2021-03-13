UrduPoint.com
Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan Will Strengthen Dubai’s Resilience To Global Challenges: Al Tayer

Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan Higher Committee, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for launching the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Al Tayer, who is also Director General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), also thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council, for their guidance and unlimited support during the preparatory phase of the plan, which started in 2018 with the participation of 65 government and private entities.

"The implementation of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which once again demonstrates the emirate’s pioneering nature, will strengthen Dubai’s resilience to global challenges. Focused on five urban centres, the Plan will reduce the cost of infrastructure, stimulate new property development, and raise Dubai’s reputation as a business and financial hub," noted Al Tayer in a statement on the launch of the new plan.

"The people-centric Plan aims to address the growing needs of citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years. It will also enhance the emirate’s investment appeal and attract fresh FDI inflows into all its sectors. Under the Plan, the area devoted to economic activities will increase to 168 square km, with a major focus on hi-tech industries," concluded Al Tayer.

