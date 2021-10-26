Dubai Academic Health Corporation holds its second Board meeting at Dubai Health Authority

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, presided over the Corporation’s second board of Directors meeting, in the presence of Vice Chairman H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Dubai Health Authority headquarters.

During the meeting, Board members discussed the progress made against the road map and working framework set for the Corporation’s transition period, with the goal of advancing health in Dubai through an integrated academic health system.

The meeting was attended by Board members Awad Seghayer Al Ketbi; Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg; Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shaibani; Dr. Amer Sharif; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali; Professor Ian Andrew Greer, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi; and Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi.